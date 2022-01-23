90th Birthday: Abe Malone

Abe Malone will celebrate his 90th birthday on January 30th.
Abe was born on January 30, 1932, in Dunlap, Iowa. He graduated from Dunlap High School and married Beulah Conyers on April 18, 1951, in Moorhead, Iowa. He was a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1952-1955 and farmed in Henderson, Iowa, from 1961-1973. Mrs. Malone passed away on July 4, 1973. Abe moved with his sons to Council Bluffs, in 1974, and worked for Mastercraft Furniture, in Omaha, Neb., from 1974-1995. He was also a cook for Chalet Motor Lodge resturant, in Council Bluffs, for 5 years.
Abe has three sons, Rodger Malone and wife Connie, Larry Malone and Dennis Malone, all of Council Bluffs; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family is requesting a card shower in his honor. Please send cards to: Abe Malone, 2331 Sherwood Dr. Apt. #4, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.