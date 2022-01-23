90th Birthday: Abe Malone

Abe was born on January 30, 1932, in Dunlap, Iowa. He graduated from Dunlap High School and married Beulah Conyers on April 18, 1951, in Moorhead, Iowa. He was a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1952-1955 and farmed in Henderson, Iowa, from 1961-1973. Mrs. Malone passed away on July 4, 1973. Abe moved with his sons to Council Bluffs, in 1974, and worked for Mastercraft Furniture, in Omaha, Neb., from 1974-1995. He was also a cook for Chalet Motor Lodge resturant, in Council Bluffs, for 5 years.