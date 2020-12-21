90th Birthday: Agnes “Aggie” McCallan

Agnes “Aggie” McCallan turned 90 on December 13, 2020. She was born in Leigh, Neb., and moved to Council Bluffs in 1940. She graduated from TJ in 1949. She married Wendell McCallan in 1949. Agnes went to work at General Motors, in 1950, and after 38 years retired. She spent 20 years enjoying her cabin in Colorado and now spends her time reading and with family.