90th Birthday: Agnes “Aggie” McCallan

Agnes “Aggie” McCallan turned 90 on December 13, 2020. She was born in Leigh, Neb., and moved to Council Bluffs in 1940. She graduated from TJ in 1949. She married Wendell McCallan in 1949. Agnes went to work at General Motors, in 1950, and after 38 years retired. She spent 20 years enjoying her cabin in Colorado and now spends her time reading and with family.
There was no celebration due to COVID - we are having a card party instead. Those wanting to wish Agnes a “Happy Birthday” may send cards to: 38 Camden Lane, Council Bluffs IA 51503.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!