90th Birthday: Andy Woolsoncroft

Andy retired from Dundee Presbyterian Church in 1996, after 35 years as head custodian. Andy spends his time tinkering in his garage and building windmills out of scrap metal, bicycle wheels and peanut butter lids; then he passes them on to those who enjoy them. Andy enjoys working in his garden and bringing a smile to people’s faces by sharing his homegrown zucchinis, cucumbers and tomatoes. He likes dressing up as Santa during the holidays, playing Aggravation and wearing his favorite hat and t-shirt that says, “It took me 90 years to look this good!”