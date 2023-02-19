Bud Crowl was born, in Council Bluffs, on February 21, 1933. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1951 and Grinnell College in 1955. He served in the United States Air Force, on Okinawa, between 1955-57. He loves sports and played basketball in high school, college and while in the Air Force.

Bud met his wife of 65 years, Anne Beuckman Crowl, while at Grinnell College. They married, in Burlington, Iowa, in 1957. After serving in the Air Force, Bud worked as a realtor at the Harry C. Crowl Company with his father, Harry, and younger brother, Dick. Bud and Anne have three children, Cathy (Mark), Matt (Holly) and Amy (Kurt), and they have six grandchildren, Taylor, Logan, Katie, Annie, Maya and Eli.

Bud loves his family and the Council Bluffs community. Throughout his 90 years he has developed close friendships with young and old alike. He has served numerous local organizations, including Grace Presbyterian Church, Sertoma, Calvin Crest Presbyterian Church Camp, the Council Bluffs YMCA, the Council Bluffs Board of Realtors, Abraham Lincoln High School and New Horizons Presbyterian Church, and is also active with the First Presbyterian Church of Naples, Fla.

Bud will celebrate his 90th birthday with family, in Naples, but would enjoy hearing from friends through the mail. Please send birthday cards and well wishes to: 3072 Sandpiper Bay Circle, Unit M102, Naples, FL 34112.