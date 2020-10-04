 Skip to main content
90th Birthday: Donna Schnoor
On October 8, 2020, Donna L. (Mott) Schnoor will celebrate her 90th birthday!

Celebrations began in September with a visit from her dear cousin, Nancy Terril. Nancy and her husband, Bill, traveled from Cartersville, Ga., to celebrate this milestone. Donna will continue to celebrate through the month of October with friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. If you see her at Longhorn dining, or out and about, be sure to tell her “Happy 90th!!”

Donna’s son, Jim Schnoor (Kim) and daughter, Jann Strutzenberg (Dan) invite you to shower Donna with cards to share in this joyous occasion: 28462 Pioneer Trail, Silver City, IA 51571.

