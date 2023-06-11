James was born on June 24th and was a teacher for 33 years - teaching at Tri-Center High School, in Neola, Iowa, for two years; Dexfield High School, in Redfield, Iowa, for six years; and Lewis Central High Schools, in Council Bluffs, for 25 years an industrial arts and driver’s education teacher.

Come celebrate with us at an open house in James’ honor, June 18th, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Calvary Country Church, 22429 Hwy. 6, Council Bluffs. Please no presents, just your presence. If you’re unable to attend, but would like to send a card of congratulations, please mail to: 4012 Twin City Dr., Council Bluffs, IA 51501.