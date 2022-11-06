90th Birthday: Joan Mynster Smith

Joan Mynster Smith was born on November 8, 1932, and raised in Council Bluffs. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and Omaha University before her 1956 marriage to Paxton Smith, Jr., a U.S. Navy pilot who passed away in 1981. Together they had 4 children, Galen, Estin (Angela), Bryan (Shelly) and Aranee (Steve) Busch. She has 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

With a degree in elementary education, she was privileged to teach 1st and 2nd graders for 5 years and preschoolers for 18 years. Her career in music began as a high school student accompanying choirs and musicals, and continuing as a faculty recital accompanist, vocal studio accompanist and church organist and pianist. She is currently serving Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, in Council Bluffs.

Joan will be celebrating her birthday with a family gathering on November 6th, but would enjoy hearing from friends through the mail. Cards may be sent to: 6 Parkwood Circle, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.