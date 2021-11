Happy 90th Birthday Leda Sears!

Leda (Hollins) Sears was born to the late Lloyd and Edna Hollins on November 2, 1931.

Leda graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1950 and married the late Harold R. Sears in 1952. They had 4 children. She has 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren with one more due in December.

If you would like to join in her celebration, you may send a card to: 3809 Ramelle Dr., Council Bluffs, IA 51501.