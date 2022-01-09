90th Birthday: Phillip Lustgraaf, Sr.

Phillip Dale Lustgraaf was born January 8, 1932. He served in the Korean War and retired from O’Keefe Elevator. He was married in 1955 to Janis Nielsen (deceased) and they had four children, Phillip, Jr. (deceased), Cheryl, of Storm Lake, Iowa, Mark and Sandy, of Plymouth, Iowa, and Kristene and Jeff Athey, of Crescent, Iowa. He has three grandsons, Phillip III and Amanda Lustgraaf, Scott and Jamie Athey, and David Athey, as well as two great-granddaughters, Caroline Lustgraaf and Evelyn Athey.