90th Birthday: Ruth Schoening

Ruth Schoening was born May 18, 1931, in Glenwood, Iowa. She retired from Jennie Edmundson Hospital, in 1995, following a long career in nursing. After retiring, she continued as a volunteer at Jennie Edmundson in the gift shop, surgery waiting room and escort. She also volunteered at Our Saviors Lutheran Food Pantry, No One Dies Alone and as a hospice volunteer.