90th Birthday: Ruth Schoening

Ruth Schoening was born May 18, 1931, in Glenwood, Iowa. She retired from Jennie Edmundson Hospital, in 1995, following a long career in nursing. After retiring, she continued as a volunteer at Jennie Edmundson in the gift shop, surgery waiting room and escort. She also volunteered at Our Saviors Lutheran Food Pantry, No One Dies Alone and as a hospice volunteer.
Seven of her nine children honored her with a birthday dinner on April 25th. We invite you to send her a card at: 15427 Hilltop Road, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Her nine children, 25 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren wish her a happy 90th birthday.