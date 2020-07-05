95th Birthday: Loree Hamilton
95th Birthday: Loree Hamilton

Loree Hamilton

The 95th birthday party for Loree Hamilton has been cancelled due to COVID-19. Instead, the family is requesting you help her celebrate this milestone with a card shower.

Please send cards for her July 15th birthday to P.O Box 82, Oakland, IA 51560.

