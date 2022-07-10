97th Birthday: Thelma “Loree” Hamilton

Thelma “Loree” Hamilton is celebrating her 97th birthday on July 15th. There will be a card shower. The cards will give her hours of pleasure.

Loree was born July 15, 1925, in Missouri, but grew up in Iowa. She, with her husband Gene, raised a family that grew to include 4 children; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She worked at the ASCS office, in Oakland, Iowa, for 40 years, retiring in 1994. In that time she knew and helped numerous farmers and their families. She gave much of her time to community and church activities and is still active in Oakland Christian Church.