98th Birthday: Louie Caparelli

Louie Caparelli will be turning 98 years old on January 15th! His family is planning a card shower to help him celebrate.

Louie was born and raised in Council Bluffs, where he also raised his six children. He is a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Parish. Louie ran Morrison/Evans Rail Car for 20 years and is a World War ll veteran. After losing his wife, Virginia Caparelli, in November 2020, he now resides with his daughter in West Des Moines, Iowa.