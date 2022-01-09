98th Birthday: Louie Caparelli

Louie Caparelli will be turning 98 years old on January 15th! His family is planning a card shower to help him celebrate.
Louie was born and raised in Council Bluffs, where he also raised his six children. He is a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Parish. Louie ran Morrison/Evans Rail Car for 20 years and is a World War ll veteran. After losing his wife, Virginia Caparelli, in November 2020, he now resides with his daughter in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Please send cards and good wishes to: 2517 Country Side Place, West Des Moines, IA 50265.