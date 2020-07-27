50th Anniversary Chuck and Jonette Smith
50th Anniversary Chuck and Jonette Smith

50th Anniversary Chuck and Jonette Smith

Chuck and Jonette Smith will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, the couple will be honored at a private celebration by their children, Jason and his wife Alison, Erin and her husband Devin, Andy and his wife Jess, along with their four grandchildren, Brenna, Gracie, Claire and Brady.

Congratulatory messages can be sent to the following address: 25 Horizon Drive, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.

