Birthday Scoop: Mason Lewis
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tom Struthers will be celebrating 80 years of living on the Fourth of July, 2020. His family will be honoring him for this milestone with a pr…
George and Imogene Kelley will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 29, 1955, in Woodbine, Iowa. They have…
Ray Daugherty, is turning 90 on July 2, 2020!
Oliver Edris will be celebrating his 90th birthday, June 29, 2020.
Travis and Nancy (Lybarger) Cochran, are celebrating their 60th anniversary. Nancy is a retired dental office receptionist and Travis is
Melvin and Alice (Rose) Pitt will be celebrating their 60th anniversary July 2, 2020.