Club News: Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

P.E.O. Chapter FK

P.E.O. Chapter FK held its regular meeting virtually through Zoom on Feb. 12. The meeting was attended by 18 sisters.

Judy Moore gave a wonderful Founders Day presentation based on the original founders of P.E.O.

As she showed portraits of each sister, she told interesting stories of their lives and how they came together to form this organization that emphasizes women in education.

President ProTem Charmaine Kaiser announced the dates for the state and international conventions this year, both being held virtually due to COVID-19. The nominating committee has been named and has started working on the slate for next year’s officers — most of the slots for committee chairs have been filled.

Their was much discussion regarding the preparation for the new yearbook and potential changes to be made.

Our next meeting will be Friday, March 12. Again, it will be a virtual meeting, but we are hoping International will soon be giving us guidelines so that we can meet in-person.