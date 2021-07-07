Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

P.E.O. Chapter MF

P.E.O. Chapter MF held its regular business meeting on Thursday at the Council Bluffs Country Club.

After more than a year of adhering to COVID-19 protocols, we were finally able to gather without masks but still maintaining some social distance. It was great to see all those familiar smiles.

Chapter President Bev DeVault and Judy Hughes gave a report of the Iowa Chapter Convention which was held via Zoom on June 5. A highlight from the presentation was getting a short bio on each of the recipients of the various P.E.O. Scholarships, which are made available every year for undergraduate and postgraduate education. The individual stories are always remarkable and the determination of these young students to succeed is admirable.

Discussion regarding a new book club was held and a tentative reading list and start date was announced. Ways and Means raffled off five baskets with a Fourth of July theme.

A short memorial observance was held in honor of our sister Sharon Rapalje, who recently passed away. Sharon will be greatly missed by her P.E.O. family.

The next meeting with be Aug. 5 at the Country Club. We will host a visit from Carrie Wilkinson, vice president of Iowa State Chapter.