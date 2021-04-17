'Do Good Week' begins Monday, help SOLAS by donating

Hello from SOLAS rescue and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

Our first order of business this week is a big one. Share Omaha is hosting the “Do Good Week” starting Monday and running through April 24. Since SOLAS is an entirely donation run nonprofit organization we rely solely on donations such as these to survive to help more animals. Visit bit.ly/3aiP23z to donate.

Now on to some cats!

First up this week is Milo, born on March 17, 2019. Milo is a black, short hair neutered male cat. He is shy at first and takes a while to warm up to people.

Milo is great once he gets to know you, and he is more of a companion cat rather than a lap cat. He loves to sit beside you while you work on the computer and will follow you from room to room checking out what you are doing. He is wonderful with the other cats and with the foster’s small dog. A quite home would suit him best. He is fully current on shots, worming and is litter box trained. Milo is an indoor only cat.

Next, we have Gismo. Gismo is an 8-year-old neutered, sweet boy. He is orange and white, and great with the other cats and foster’s dog. He came in and made himself right at home.