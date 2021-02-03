Dole recalls summer salad kit

Dole Fresh Vegetables has announced a limited Voluntary recall of the Dole Endless Summer Salad Kit due to undeclared allergens.

The recall is due to possible undeclared allergens (fish and egg) in the Dole Endless Summer Salad Kit. The dressing and topping kit (masterpack) designed for a different Dole product was unintentionally used during a portion of the production of the salad. Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is coordinating closely with regulatory officials., the company said. No illnesses nor allergic reactions have been reported to date in association with the recall. However, people who have an allergy to fish or eggs may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product lot code and Best if Used by Date is located on the upper right corner of each bag and the UPC code is located on the bottom right corner of the back of each bag. The impacted products were distributed in Iowa, Arizon, California, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

Consumers are advised to check product they have in their homes and discard any product matching the production description, UPC codes, product lot code and Best if Used by Date listed above

