New Hire: Forbush Joins Local Firm

Dickinson Investment Advisors is pleased to announce the addition of Cody Forbush to the firm. Forbush will be serving as a Wealth Advisor on our team. He will be providing financial planning and investment advisory services to both individuals and small businesses.

Forbush has over 10 years of experience within the financial planning and investment industry. He has passed the FINRA Series 7, 63 and 66 securities registrations. In addition and most notably, he holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designation and has an MBA with an emphasis in Risk Management. His most recent work experience involved working with individuals nearing retirement with their specific retirement and legacy planning needs.

“We feel very fortunate to have someone of Cody’s caliber join our team,” says Ron Dickinson, president and founder of the firm. “In addition to his decade of investment advisory and financial planning experience, Cody’s background in assisting with running family businesses and volunteering on community boards and youth programs will serve our clients very well for many years to come. We expect Cody to play a key role in our current growth, but ultimately, in our succession plan as well.”