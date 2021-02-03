Think recalls select protein bars

Think! and Interpac Technologies, Inc., of Woodland, California, a supplier of certain Think! brand oatmeal products, have issued a voluntary recall on specific lots of Think! Protein + Fiber Oatmeal, Farmer’s Market Berry Crumble products which may inadvertently contain undeclared tree nuts, including almonds and pecans. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts, such as almonds and pecans, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products.