UPDATE: 100th Birthday - Irene Schlautman
UPDATE: 100th Birthday - Irene Schlautman

Irene Schlautman

The open house for Irene Schlautman’s 100th birthday, this Sunday, December 5th, at St. Patrick’s Hall, has been cancelled.

The family would still like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday cards may be sent to: 120 Kingsridge Dr., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.

