Want to do good? It’s easy, just participate in 'Do Good Week'

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Sherry G. Bills-Taylor:

Cooper is a 3-year-old neutered male Border Collie mix. This boy is a sweet, but sensitive guy looking for a low-key home where he can shine. Cooper is extremely smart and loves to learn new things. He needs some time to warm up to new people and feel comfortable, but once he does you will see his true, playful side.

He would love to join an active, adult only home that doesn’t have too much commotion. Cooper can play well with other dogs but did not get along with the other male dog in his prior home, so he may be happiest with a female dog or as the only dog.

Cooper is not suitable for apartment living and is shown by appointment only. Please contact Rachael at 712-396-2265 or rwilson@midlandshumanesociety.org for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Mojito is a petite 1-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who is ready to be your cute little kitty.

Sophie is a 4-year-old spayed female German Shepherd/Border Collie mix. She is a sweet but sensitive girl looking for a low-key home without a lot of visitors. New people and new situations make her nervous.