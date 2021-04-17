Want to do good? It’s easy, just participate in 'Do Good Week'

Most of us want to be a good person and do nice things for our community.
When we do good, it sets off a wave of satisfaction that gets those good endorphins going which usually leads to more good deeds.
What if I told you there was an easy way to help causes near and dear to your heart and it was coming right up?
That’s right, it’s called “Do Good Week,” put on by SHARE Omaha. While SHARE Omaha is not new, the “Do Good Week” giving platform this year is new.
As you may have heard, Omaha Gives ended its fundraising initiative in 2020 after many amazing years. Thankfully SHARE Omaha stepped in, offering the public a new way to not only donate monetarily, but also donate products and sign up to become a volunteer.
To help everyone understand what will happen this coming week and help generate a lot of interest, here are some frequently asked questions about the event and its host organization.
What is SHARE Omaha?
SHARE Omaha is a local 501c3 nonprofit that helps other local nonprofits fulfill their missions year-round by raising support and service at SHAREomaha.org. Their major campaigns include Do Good Week, April 19-24, with 2021 being the inaugural year, and #GivingTuesday402/#GivingTuesday712, the local expression of the Giving Tuesday movement, occurring the Tuesday after Thanksgiving each year.
What is “Do Good Week?”
SHARE Omaha’s “Do Good Week,” presented by FNBO, is five days dedicated to meeting the cash needs of nonprofits in our community, as well as volunteer and item needs, followed by a day of celebration. Monday through April 24 is the community’s time to do good. Give cash to causes that matter to you and buy items for nonprofits and maybe make a new volunteer commitment.
Who can participate?
All givers in the metro area are encouraged to join in doing good! At SHAREomaha.org, you can support nonprofits serving an eight-county region — Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington Counties in Nebraska, and Pottawattamie, Harrison and Mills Counties in Iowa.
Do I have to wait to give?
While there are many fun themes this week, you don’t need to wait until Monday to get involved. SHARE Omaha is here, 365 days a year. Your support matters every day. If you give a financial gift early, you may use donation code DOGOODWEEK to indicate you are giving as a part of this campaign.
Will Omaha Gives happen in May 2021?
No. In 2020, the Omaha Community Foundation led the final year of Omaha Gives/Pottawattamie Gives.
How is this event different from previous years’ Omaha Gives?
“Do Good Week” invites all forms of giving, not just cash, for five full days and followed by a day of celebration. Give cash, more of your time and your items.
Is there a minimum donation amount?
Donations start at $1 and go up from there.
Does SHARE Omaha take a percent of my donation? No. Donations are processed by PayPal, which charges a low 2.2% plus a 30 cents transaction fee for nonprofit accounts, and you as a donor may choose to cover this fee rather than the organization paying it. SHARE Omaha does not take an additional fee.
Midlands Humane Society is asking for your support during “Do Good Week.” Pets help us feel good every day. They listen without judgement. They love us unconditionally. They help bring meaning and laughter to our homes.
They have been unsung heroes in many ways this past year during quarantine and gotten us through tough days and nights.
Donations received by MHS go towards veterinary care — including surgeries, vaccines, medicine as well as maintenance and care of the facility, which houses roughly 150 animals each day. Your donations help our staff and volunteers give lots of time, attention (and treats) to all the animals who find refuge inside our walls.
We couldn’t save these animals and find them new homes without your help. MHS has a PayPal account where you can easily donate during Do Good Week at shareomaha.org. They also have our Amazon Wish List.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Sherry G. Bills-Taylor:
Cooper is a 3-year-old neutered male Border Collie mix. This boy is a sweet, but sensitive guy looking for a low-key home where he can shine. Cooper is extremely smart and loves to learn new things. He needs some time to warm up to new people and feel comfortable, but once he does you will see his true, playful side.
He would love to join an active, adult only home that doesn’t have too much commotion. Cooper can play well with other dogs but did not get along with the other male dog in his prior home, so he may be happiest with a female dog or as the only dog.
Cooper is not suitable for apartment living and is shown by appointment only. Please contact Rachael at 712-396-2265 or rwilson@midlandshumanesociety.org for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Mojito is a petite 1-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who is ready to be your cute little kitty.
Sophie is a 4-year-old spayed female German Shepherd/Border Collie mix. She is a sweet but sensitive girl looking for a low-key home without a lot of visitors. New people and new situations make her nervous.
If you are looking for a loyal dog, she attaches quickly to “her person” and she is very faithful. When Sophie gets attached, she becomes protective and can be reactive to what she perceives as a threat.
She needs a special owner who can work on her social skills while not putting her in situations where she is uncomfortable.
We recommend Sophie go to an adult only home. She previously lived with dogs and cats but is not suitable for apartment living.
If you are looking for a pocket pet, Raja, a male Gerbil, could be the perfect fit.
Come see these great pets today or check out our website to see other available animals. We are open Monday to Friday noon to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are no longer needed, but face coverings are required.