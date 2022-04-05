April 5 Face of the Day: Katie Reynolds

Katie Reynolds has been volunteering at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs for almost a year. She volunteers in the Emergency Department on Wednesday afternoons. She helps clean and disinfect rooms after patients leave, bring patients blankets and water, and helps restock rooms with sheets and towels.

Katie said she enjoys volunteering at Mercy because it’s a great learning opportunity. She said it’s very interesting getting to see what goes on in the hospital, especially in the Emergency Department. Her favorite part is getting to talk to the nurses and EMTs about their experiences.

Outside of volunteering at the hospital, Katie is a busy student spending time with her friends and doing homework. Her hobbies include reading, baking, journaling and online shopping. She currently is reading “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate and loves watching “NCIS” each day.

In addition, she also enjoys spending time with her family. Her favorite family vacation is to Wyoming every summer to go hiking, kayaking, and spend time with her cousins. She loves long car rides and spending time with her older sister and brother. Katie said she also spends her Sunday mornings helping with preschoolers at First Christian Church.

National Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 17-23. Mercy Hospital wants to celebrate and thank our volunteers for their commitment and dedication. To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, call or email Lisa Gronstal at 712-328-5394 or lisa.gronstal@commonspirit.org.

— CHI Health Mercy Hospital