A part of daily school life needs help.

Just ask George Turner, a regional recruiter for First Student Inc., a national school transportation company.

“There’s a huge need for school bus drivers,” Turner said during a recent visit to Plattsmouth. “Everywhere in Nebraska, we’re hiring drivers.”

Kerri Gochenour, a First Student location manager in Plattsmouth, said the company has 11 drivers for 11 routes in the Plattsmouth Community Schools. She would be more comfortable with two additional drivers.

“We are in worse need now than ever before,” she said.

Gochenour also oversees school bus drivers in the Conestoga Public Schools, where 11 drivers work 12 routes. First Student wants at least for more drivers serving the rural Cass County school district.

First Student's drivers frequently need to combine two routes on a single trip -- although they stay within legal requirements.

“We never go over capacity,” Gochenour said.

Gochenour said the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the need for drivers.

“With COVID, we lost a lot of drivers,” she said. “You can’t get people to apply because they are afraid of catching COVID from the kids. But, when you get a busload of kids, there is always germs there. It’s part of the job.”

Other possible drivers may not want the responsibility that comes with the job or may not feel comfortable driving such large vehicles, Turner said. Then there's also the split shit, with hours in the morning and again in the afternoon.

Nevertheless, bus drivers play an important role in everyday school activities.

“It’s getting kids to and from school safely and that is very important,” Turner said. “I don’t know how school systems would manage without bus drivers. Kids have to get to school and parents can’t always get them there.”

It can be an ideal job for a stay-at-home parent, those looking for a second job or retired people, Turner said.

Gochenour said the split shit allows drivers an opportunity to run errands or do other things during the day.

It takes only 90 minutes to two hours to bus children to school in the morning and the same amount of time to take them home in the afternoon, she said.

Anyone interested in driving a bus would have to complete training and hold a Class B commercial driver's license. Background checks and drug testing are also part of the process, Turner said.

However, First Student would pay for all the training and licensing, he said.

"It's a very rewarding job," added Gochenour, who has worked for First Student for nearly 28 years.

Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Community Schools, praised the company and its drivers.

“PCS has received great service from First Student for many years," Hasty said. "We have a great location manager, Kerri Gochenour, that makes our transportation run smoothly for our district, including general education transportation, special education transportation and activities transportation."