Everyone -- people and pets -- got out safely when a fire was reported at Copper Creek Apartments Monday.
Work is set to begin on refurbishing one of the Lake Manawa Power Center entrances.
Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel has announced the initial lineup for the Stir Cove Concert Series, which returns in June.
The 712 Initiative, a local community development nonprofit, announced the departure of two staff members. The organization is now hiring to f…
The Wilson Middle School renovation is nearing the home stretch.
St. Albert Catholic School has chosen Stephen Eubanks to be its new secondary principal, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines announced Friday. …
The Lewis Central Titans boys and girls track teams claimed Council Bluffs city championships title after a handful of success in relays, fiel…
Husker tight end Thomas Fidone, a touted freshman from Council Bluffs, suffered a knee injury last week that will require surgery, but Scott Frost hopes he may still be able to play at some point this season.
The Council Bluffs Fire Department believes a fire that displaced residents and caused severe damage to Copper Creek Apartments to be the impr…