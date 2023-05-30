Related to this story
Locally, this applies to the Avoca area treatment plant customers.
Ivan Brammer, 61, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for abuse of a corpse and second degree theft.
Blakely currently makes her rum out of a shed that measures 24 feet by 24 feet that sits behind her home on Sunnydale Road.
State, city and county inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks. Se…
In a battle of birds, Treynor flew past Underwood 4-1 in the 1A-8 substate final on Wednesday night to earn their first state tournament berth…