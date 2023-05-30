Portrait of Judy Wade, niece of Luther story, with memory scrapbook of Luther story, that her mother put together, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Americus, Georgia. army Pfc. Luther Herschel story was awarded the Medal of Honor after he went missing in battle during the Korean War is being buried on Memorial day near his hometown in Georgia. Wounded story was last seen on sept. 1, 1950, when he stayed behind to cover his infantry unit's retreat.