Jun 7, 2023 42 min ago 0 1 of 2 Abraham Lincoln's Irving Cruz, left, takes a shot during the first half as the Lynx take on Thomas Jefferson at Wickersham stadium on April 25. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Thomas Jefferson's Makenna Kramer (right) and St. albert's anna Helton compete for possession during Monday's game at CB Rec Fields. PETER BURTNETT, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Related to this story Most Popular Family says body of Branden Colvin Sr. found at collapsed Davenport apartments Branden Colvin Sr.'s family was notified Saturday that his remains had been found at the building which collapsed a week ago. Buried or forgotten?: Location of oldest remains discovered in the county unknown The groundbreaking excavation, which resulted in the discovery of about 26 3,000-year-old remains, has mostly been forgotten and may now be lo… Former Abraham Lincoln teacher convicted of assault in eastern Iowa His sentencing has been scheduled for July 18, 2023 in Delaware County District Court. Holy Family Church Preservation Society starts drive to save church Unless the Holy Family Church Preservation Society can raise enough money to repair and maintain the facility, the parish is likely to sell it… Offutt Air Force Base rebuilds command center Team Offutt members gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Installation Control Center and Air Combat Command’s sole nu…