May 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 Thomas Jefferson's Jace Mundt, left, competes in a doubles match with teammate Ryan smith during the Missouri River Conference tournament at the Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha on Tuesday. JOE SHEARER PHOTOS, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Abraham Lincoln's Atticus Walker, right, competes in a doubles match with teammate Blake Higgins during the Missouri River Conference tournament on Tuesday. Abraham Lincoln's Kylie Hansen, left, and Ella Boes, at right, compete in a doubles match during the Missouri River Conference tournament at the Koch FamilyTennis Center in Omaha on Tuesday. Thomas Jefferson's Alexis Poole competes in a singles match during the Missouri River Conference tournament at the Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha on Tuesday.