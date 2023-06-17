Colleen Winey (center) holds her Community Star award presented by emcee and PMP/Heartland Family Service staff member Maggie Ballard (left) after an introduction by nominator Christy Hagen, a member of the Heartland Family Service executive Board. Winey has been a PMP volunteer for many years and has helped with many programs and events, including Laundry Love and drug take Back day. "She doesn't even realize what a footprint she makes because she's so humble," Hagen said. "She's always the first person to step up and volunteer. I always knew I could call Colleen and she would be there."