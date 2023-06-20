Jun 20, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 LC's Adriene Robles tries to work around a DCG defender in the first half. AUSTIN HEINEN, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Lewis Central's Dylan Voudry, center, leaps up for a header on the ball during the first half at Wickersham stadium on Thursday, April 6, 2023. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Related to this story Most Popular Three die, three injured in crash involving truck and motorcycles near Mondamin, Iowa Three people died and three others were injured Sunday following a crash involving a truck and three motorcycles about four miles east of Mond… The Salty Dog Bar and Grill announces second location in Omaha The new location will be constructed in the same spot where the former CoCo Key Water Resort once stood. Marianne Knotek remembered as founder of Micah House Marianne’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 at Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs to take ownership of the Western Historic Trails Center The trails center has fallen into disuse over the last few years after the State determined it was no longer interested in maintaining the facility. June 18 Face of the Day: Brad Arrowsmith Brad is the president and CEO of Arrow Towing, a local business owner who provides towing services the Omaha and Council Bluffs metro area and…