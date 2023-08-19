Aug 19, 2023 28 min ago 0 1 of 6 #199 Kade Diercks, Lewis Central, #190 Bryant Keller Glenwood. State Cross Country, Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, Ft Dodge, Iowa, 22-10-29. St. Albert's Parker Heisterkamp runs at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge on Friday. #69 Madelyn Berglund, #74 Breckyn Petersen. Glenwood, State Cross Country, Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, Ft Dodge, Iowa, 22-10-29. TOM KNAPP PHOTOS, FOR THE NONPAREIL Riverside's Bailey Richardson (627) and Carly Henderson (626) run at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge on Friday. LEFT: TriCenter's Quincey Schneckloth runs at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Oct. 21, 2021. RIGHT: St. Albert's Owen Wise runs at the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge on Friday. Related to this story Most Popular Menards to hold grand opening of new store on Tuesday The new and long-awaited Menards store will hold its grand opening Tuesday at 40 Menards Drive, just north of the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee store. Five-plus questions and things to look forward to this fall season As much as some students may hate it, a new school year is rapidly approaching as are fall sports and activities. Last fall was a thrilling ye… I-29 in Council Bluffs reopens The $1.5 billion reconstruction of the interstate network in Council Bluffs, begun in 2008, is finally nearing completion. Council Bluffs Area Pickleball Club marks two members' 90th birthdays Both Fannie Foy and Wendell Volkens have been playing for about 20 years and consider themselves to be able paddle swingers. PREP SWIMMING: Through the wreckage, Titan swimmers prepare for 2023 The start of a new season is always an exciting time for any sport and team. It’s been no different for the Lewis Central girls swim team who …