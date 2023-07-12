More than 100 trees in Denison are either dead or soon will be after being infected with the emerald ash borer disease.

Emerald Ash Borer, or EAB as it’s commonly known, is a small, metallic-green, invasive wood-boring beetle native to east Asia that attacks and kills ash trees, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Adult beetles live on the outside of trees and feed on the leaves during the summer months, while the larvae feed on the living plant tissue, the phloem and cambium, underneath the bark.

The tunneling and feeding activity of the larvae is what ultimately kills trees, according to the DNR.

These trees can remain stable for two to three years after they are dead.

The removal of dead trees in Denison began earlier this week, particularly around schools, according to the city.

On Wednesday, three ash trees on Broadway, in front of Siemer Apartments, across from Broadway Elementary School were removed.

However, the city needs to focus on other projects around town will remove other trees as weather permits.

According to the DNR, this disease was discovered in Iowa in 2010 on in island in the Mississippi River near the town of New Albin.

Since then, the beetle has moved westward through the state, and new infestations have been found on an ongoing basis.