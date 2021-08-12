Astrid (fostered in Bellevue)
Astrid is a sweet rat girl born with her siblings in a Lixit Space Pod. She's ready to go home... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed after a water break at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there. He had played football at Norris Middle School.
- Updated
A man convicted of third-degree kidnapping in Pottawattamie County escaped from the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility Monday.
- Updated
The body of missing 7-year-old Avi Gurung was found under the Interstate 680 bridge Thursday.
The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education is now looking for two candidates for the board.
- Updated
A 46-year-old man suspected of killing a woman whose body was found in Council Bluffs was extradited from Kansas to the Douglas County Jail.
Local school districts are increasing compensation for substitutes and hoping they will be easier to find this year.
The body of missing 7-year-old Avi Gurung was found under the Interstate 680 bridge.
- Updated
Council Bluffs Police is investigating what the department described as a suspicious death.
Markie Post, who played the public defender in the 1980s sitcom "Night Court" and was a regular presence on television for four decades, has died.
Tickets are going fast for a Union Pacific Railroad vintage train ride for railroad buffs and supporters of the Union Pacific Museum at 200 Pe…