An Omaha-area restaurant, which closed in 2019, created many pleasant memories from its patrons over the years.

The reopening soon of B&G Big Tasty Foods is bound to create new ones.

“This is one thing the community has been super excited about and very supportive,” said Ryan Barboza, general manager. “I’ve heard people say how much they liked R&G. I’ve had people every day come up to me and tell awesome stories.”

The casual-dining restaurant is set to open its doors at Nebraska Crossing, possibly this Saturday or shortly thereafter, Barboza said.

After it closed at its longtime spot at 79th and Dodge streets, R&G did some “popups” at 168th and Q streets that people enjoyed, according to Barboza.

“It was kind of a teaser,” he said. “Now, we will give them the real deal.”

The restaurant will feature its famous loose ground beef sandwiches.

“We will have a variety of burgers, plus magical loaded potato puffs, very unique,” Barboza said. “They’re crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. We’ll have five varieties of that.”

Also on the menu will be regular hot dogs, chili dogs, corn dogs and coming later, vegan options.

To go along with the sandwiches, diners can choose from tradition fries, curly fries or beer-battered onion rings.

For dessert, there’s homemade ice cream, alcoholic ice cream, plus seasonal pies.

For quenching the thirst, many different soda flavors will be available.

“We are working with Heavy Brewing of Gretna for craft homemade root beer and alcoholic root beer,” Barboza said.

Seven to eight beers will be on tap, plus two different wines.

“We’re keeping the nostalgia part of the menu, but reinventing it with new items,” Barboza said.

The restaurant will be able to seat 100 patrons on the inside, plus there’s an outdoor seating patio and drive-through.

The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Wednesday, 11 to 9 Thursdays through Saturdays.

“It will be a friendly fun-filled environment,” Barboza said. “We don’t want people to go home disappointed. We want them to leave with the best experience possible.”