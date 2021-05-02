To adopt or for more information, please visit http://TaysiaBlue.com Hello! My name is Badger and I am new to Taysia... View on PetFinder
CLIVE — A Council Bluffs man has an eye toward paying off student loans, buying a home and investing after he won a $300,000 lottery prize.
Work is set to begin on refurbishing one of the Lake Manawa Power Center entrances.
Everyone — people and pets — got out safely when a fire was reported at Copper Creek Apartments Monday.
The 712 Initiative, a local community development nonprofit, announced the departure of two staff members. The organization is now hiring to f…
The Lewis Central Titans boys and girls track teams claimed Council Bluffs city championships title after a handful of success in relays, fiel…
The Council Bluffs Fire Department believes a fire that displaced residents and caused severe damage to Copper Creek Apartments to be the impr…
Husker tight end Thomas Fidone, a touted freshman from Council Bluffs, suffered a knee injury last week that will require surgery, but Scott Frost hopes he may still be able to play at some point this season.
CLIMBING HILL, Iowa -- An 8-year-old child died Tuesday as a result of a farming accident in Woodbury County.
Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel has announced the initial lineup for the Stir Cove Concert Series, which returns in June.
