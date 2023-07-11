250 badminton athletes from 32 countries have descended upon Council Bluffs' Mid America Center for the 2023 U.S. Open Badminton Championships.

The six day event was scheduled due to the Omaha Sports Commission, who offered the event space just over two months prior to the scheduled tournament.

Forget what you may know about the badminton you played in gym class- the game is anything but leisurely. Badminton is physically and tactically complex and demanding sport, with moves like a 'smash' shot, which is a hard hit over the head the sharply barrels the shuttlecock downward. Smash shots are a favorite among Badminton athletes in securing a point.

Unlike a sphere, the shuttlecock doesn't bounce off the ground and stays airborne until until the it goes out of bounds or touches the ground. Each game has two matches where players race to be the first to reach 21 points.

If the opponents tie, a third round commences

Day one kicked off with Men's singles, where Germany's Fabien Roth advanced to the