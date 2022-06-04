BASEBALL: Springfield tournament

RALSTON -- Lede

Game 1: 10-8 win over SOS Heating & Cooling (Ralston)

In their first game of the Rod Stuehm Memorial Trophy at Orval R. Smith Memorial Field, Springfield Post 143 struggled through the first inning. During their at-bats in the top half, the Trojans were twice caught between first and second base, effectively running themselves out of the inning.

Then, in the bottom half, Springfield walked two batters and had two more hit-by-pitches, allowing Ralston get several runners on base. One HBP scored a run, and two more scored on errors, putting the Trojans behind 3-0 early.

"Our starting pitcher, Matthew Fulton, for whatever reason, we got to get that first inning cured," Springfield head coach Mike Renner said. "Because if we can get him through the first inning, then he pretty much slams the door... We threw 31 pitches in the first inning, usually anything over 25, nothing good happens."

