Hi I'm Basil. People describe me as affectionate - I'm cuddly, lovable, and I like to give kisses and snuggle.... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Hi I'm Basil. People describe me as affectionate - I'm cuddly, lovable, and I like to give kisses and snuggle.... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CLIVE — A Council Bluffs man has an eye toward paying off student loans, buying a home and investing after he won a $300,000 lottery prize.
A Council Bluffs entrepreneur and contractor has filed a lawsuit against the City of Council Bluffs and Mayor Matt Walsh alleging gender discr…
A Council Bluffs entrepreneur and contractor has filed a lawsuit against the City of Council Bluffs and Mayor Matt Walsh alleging gender discr…
Work is set to begin on refurbishing one of the Lake Manawa Power Center entrances.
A Missouri man was shot in a Council Bluffs casino parking lot early Monday.
Twelve new firefighters have joined the Council Bluffs Fire Department.
Iowa teenagers could learn how to drive from their parents, without any certified instruction, if Gov. Kim Reynolds approves legislation that …
The Lewis Central Titans boys and girls track teams claimed Council Bluffs city championships title after a handful of success in relays, fiel…
CLIMBING HILL, Iowa -- An 8-year-old child died Tuesday as a result of a farming accident in Woodbury County.
The woman, in her 80s, lived in the Two Rivers Health District based in Kearney and had underlying health conditions.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.