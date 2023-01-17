BASKETBALL:
Council Bluffs has produced some incredible athletes, but perhaps none as explosively popular as Max Duggan.
A southwest Iowa woman won $30,000 on a scratch ticket she received as a Christmas gift.
Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is among a group of two dozen professional athletes buying a 104-acre farm in northern Iowa. The location is not being released.
St. Albert surged ahead 14-0 in Friday night’s 59-23 win over Red Oak, their 12th victory this season after totaling 14 last year.
The announcement came just hours after Priscilla Presley had confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier today.
Will Visty died in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. His mother said he had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he passed out.
Colby Souther “bleeds blue,” and his Titan pride is on full display his senior year.
As of Jan. 4, Summit Carbon Solutions had secured nearly 85% of the easements sought in Pottawattamie County for its carbon dioxide pipeline, …
Authorities identified the alleged intruder as 30-year-old Patrick M. O'Brine. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man and a 10-year-old child at the home were uninjured, police said.
The farm “Chaotic Acres” has five donkeys, a miniature pony, two potbellied pigs, two free-range rabbits, 11 cats, two dogs, 10 quail, six geese and one duck. And 38 tortoises.