Bellevue City Council recap

The Bellevue City Council voted and discussed the following at its Nov. 2 meeting:
Approved the cancellation of the Jan. 4 council meeting.
Approved the third reading of an ordinance that will rezone Lots 1 and 2, Kunes Addition Replat One, being a replat of Lot 1, Kunes Addition from RA to RE for the purpose of single family residential development.
Authorized the mayor to sign the proposal for the demolition of the structures located at 3636 Edna Street.
Accept and authorize the mayor to sign the proposal for the demolition of the structures located at 708 E. LaPlatte Road.
Accept and authorize the mayor to sign the proposal for the demolition of the structures located at 720 E. LaPlatte Road.
Approve and authorized the mayor to sign the easements between City of Bellevue and Omaha Development Foundation, in the amount of $1,810 for Temporary Easement and $490 for Permanent Easement, to equal a total cost of $2,300 for the New South Lift Station, Brown River Lift Station Improvements and Force Mains projects.
The council then took time to discuss a public records request from the Omaha World Herald regarding all communications between Mayor Rusty Hike, Jegg Gehring, Robert Ryan, John Jungers pertaining to development in Olde Towne and more specifically regarding properties owned by Mercury.
The communications would be about the recently blighted properties on the 1700 block of Jefferson St.
Several other news outlets inquired about these same records.
"I don't know if this is like a mud slinging contest to see if there is any connection with the mayor to the development, which the city does not see that," City Administrator Jim Ristow said.
He said all the emails and one text message were turned over to the World Herald. The Leader is also working to obtain the documents.
The next Bellevue City Council meeting will be held on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at 1500 Wall St.