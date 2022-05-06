Bellevue Little Theatre set to premier '2 on the Aisle, 3 in a Van'

The Bellevue Little Theatre will present the comedy “2 on the Aisle, 3 in a Van” the weekends of May 6, May 13 and May 20.

Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Masks are optional but recommended.

Reservations are strongly advised, and may be made online at bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or by calling 402-291-1554 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Season ticketholders are requested to make reservations to be sure their tickets can be honored.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students with ID.

This comedy takes place in the parking lot adjacent to the Actors Summertime Repertory Theatre. The theatre has little wing space, and as a result the company spends their spare time around an aging ‘hippie’ van parked there. Each of the participants, both actors and techies, find themselves discovering things about themselves that they didn’t know and each personality is revealed as the play proceeds.

Please be aware that this production has adult language and situations.

Director and sound designer for this comedy is Joey Hartshorn; stage manager, Mady Hubbard; costumes, Kristy Tremayne; set design Dale Hartshorn; props, Madeline McCrae; lighting design, Joey Lorincz.

