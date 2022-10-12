2022 SARPY COUNTY ELECTION GUIDE Bellevue Mayor Oct 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For Mayor of BellevueRusty Hike Candidate Profile: Thomas Burns For Bellevue Mayor 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story City of Bellevue Bellevue Mayor and City Council races