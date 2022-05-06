Bellevue Public School Board candidates

Eight candidates are running for three open seats on the Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education. The Bellevue Leader sent the candidates a questionnaire and asked them to respond to each question in 150 words or less.

NOTE: Candidate Nina Wolford did not return a questionnaire.

Lucas Manning

Years as BPS resident: Approximately 10 years; My wife was raised in Bellevue and is a BPS graduate.

Age: 39

Occupation / Employer: Nurse and Nursing Educator. Creighton University College of Nursing

Elected offices held: Curriculum and Assessment Committee member, President-Elect for Sigma Theta Tau- Iota Tau Chapter

1. Tell us something about yourself (example: family, church, organizations, volunteering, military service, etc).

I have been a nurse for about 13 years. I have been working in higher education for about 9 years. I am from Kansas City MO, but moved to Bellevue NE in May of 2012. I have two children who are currently enrolled within BPS. Growing up I was very active within the Boy Scouts of America. I graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City with my bachelor's degree in nursing, Nebraska Wesleyan University with my master's degree in nursing education. I am currently a Doctor of Nursing Practice student at Nebraska Methodist College, my specialty is Public Health Policy.

2. What are the top two challenges or opportunities Bellevue Public Schools should address over the next four years?

As a nurse and educator I feel that it is important for decisions to be made utilizing evidence-based measures. Evidence-based refers to interventions that have been proven to be accurate and effective through research that has been peer-reviewed. This means that the research methods can be repeated and provide the same or similar results. Unfortunately, I see decisions being made that do not appear to be based on evidence-based research. I would like to ensure that education and health-related decisions being made are appropriate and effective for the students, faculty and staff.

3. Why should voters elect you to the Bellevue Board of Education?

Voters should elect me because I am a BPS parent. I am invested in the success of BPS for not only my children, but all children within our communities. I am a nurse and nursing is a profession of lifelong learning, so I value educational pursuits. I also have education and experience in educating individuals. I want to promote and support positive changes with our school district.

Christine Clerc

Years as BPS resident: about 30 years.

Age: 36.

Occupation / Employer: Stay-At-Home Parent.

Elected offices held: None.

1. Tell us something about yourself (example: family, church, organizations, volunteering, military service, etc).

I grew up in Bellevue, graduated with a BA in Spanish Language and Literature from UNO, and then obtained a Masters of Physician Assistant Studies from UNMC. Upon graduating I worked as a PA for a local allergy clinic in Bellevue for about 6 years. Since then, I’ve dedicated myself to being a stay-at-home parent for the two children that I have with my husband, Nick, while still maintaining my certification. We’re raising our family here in Bellevue and our oldest started kindergarten this past fall. As a family we enjoy taking in the nature and offerings of our local community, especially at Fontenelle Forest, Omaha’s zoo, and the Bellevue Public Library.

2. What are the top two challenges or opportunities Bellevue Public Schools should address over the next four years?

Maintaining support for the District’s Strategic Plan, which addresses many issues including professional learning and student programs/services, is a top priority. A continued focus on lobbying for federal and state aid, other grants, and community partnerships will be essential to provide adequate resources for children with special or alternative needs. Currently we have a great opportunity to update curriculum and other materials as we invest federal pandemic relief funds to free resources for general operations.

National research suggests that increasing per-pupil spending substantially increases achievements specifically for children from poor families. In BPS 42% of our children qualify for free and reduced lunches. We should challenge ourselves to use evidence-based models to support our kids as best we can. And we must remain competitive or better when providing salary and benefits to our staff to ensure our programs remain in good care and continue to be effective.

3. Why should voters elect you to the Bellevue Board of Education?

I am committed to using my knowledge of child development and the communication and problem-solving skills I gained as a healthcare professional to assist the District. I want to grow and improve upon the programs in Bellevue Pubic Schools to support educators, families, children of all needs. I always seek to educate myself on topics of concern and will approach issues with an open mind and a willingness to listen and have difficult discussions in a respectful and productive way.

Gregory Schmit Years as BPS resident: 33yrs

Age: 66 (will be 67 in June)

Occupation / Employer: Retired — last employed by VA hospital as Lead RN for Gastroenterlogy

Elected offices held: none.

1. Tell us something about yourself (example: family, church, organizations, volunteering, military service, etc). I was born in Wisconsin, and relocated to Bellevue through an USAF assignment. I am married, and we have 3 daughters. The oldest is an RN in Colorado, and our other two daughters are teachers in the BPS district — one at BEHS and the youngest is an EL teacher at the elementary level.

2. What are the top two challenges or opportunities Bellevue Public Schools should address over the next four years? Two items stand out for me — the diversity that is Bellevue, and the income levels disparity. Trying to balance these needs with the limited funding that we have will be the biggest obstacles that I will try to deal with if elected.

3. Why should voters elect you to the Bellevue Board of Education? In my Air Force and Nursing jobs I’ve held positions that required that I gather input from other service lines to do needed taskings. These experiences I feel will enable me to develop ways to bring input to the BoE from teachers, students, and parents to provide our students the best opportunities for their future.

Mary Moore Salem Years as BPS resident: 29 years

Age: 70 years

Occupation / Employer: Tught at St. Mary’s in Bellevue from 1976-1993.

Elected offices held: none.

1. Tell us something about yourself (example: family, church, organizations, volunteering, military service, etc)

I have lived in Bellevue since 1993 after marrying my husband Tom. His 2 children have blessed us with six grandchildren.

Friends make up our “adopted” family. Dogs are a big part of our lives too. Church has been St. Leo’s, St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart & zoom. I was a reader, administered communion & at times gave homilies as a pastoral minister. At schools I spent much free time with after school activities. At Cooper Village I started gardening & horse therapy programs. I have volunteered within Nebraska’s prison system since the 90’s with the international group called Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP). I recently received an award from the Community Correction Center in Omaha for being “Volunteer of the Year”.

I also love to travel and have been to Europe, Greece, Central America, Japan & all over the U. S. I’ve even been on safari with my cameras.

2. What are the top two challenges or opportunities Bellevue Public Schools should address over the next four years?

Teachers/staff are quitting or “retiring” at an alarming rate. Within the pandemic and now with staff shortages, they have been asked to go above and beyond their original duties. Businesses that are hard up for help can offer more attractive salaries & benefits. Most teachers love teaching & love their students, but many are tired & the grass is looking greener in other careers. To help retain them & recruit quality personnel, we just might have to think outside the box.

Another challenge is the rising animosity directed at school boards across the country. Parents are concerned about what is being taught. I think BPS & the Board reach out to teachers through surveys & dialogue. This happens a little bit with students; parents not so much. We can do better. I believe holding discussion forums for interested parties would help. We all want to be heard. Greater transparency by the Board could also avert what is happening in other states.

3. Why should voters elect you to the Bellevue Board of Education?

I have four promises to all voters in Bellevue; As a lifelong learner & educator (25+ yrs.), I will support quality educational experiences for all. I will work to empower students & teachers with the tools they need to be successful in life. I will actively involve our parents through strong communication & dialogue with full transparency. I will work to bring bring people of various ideas together, so we can work to creatively continue to improve Bellevue education.

I am a listener. Through years of experience with AVP and conflict resolution and communication skills, I know that I can foster dialogue and help build a stronger community. One of the 12 guidelines for AVP is “build community based on honesty, respect and caring.

Phil DavisYears as BPS resident: 35+

Age: 51

Occupation / Employer: Community Relations Coordinator, City of Bellevue

Elected offices held: Bellevue School Board and the Papio-Missouri River NRD Board of Directors.

1. Tell us something about yourself (example: family, church, organizations, volunteering, military service, etc). I am the Community Relations Coordinator for the City of Bellevue and I am very community minded. My wife Trisha and I both graduated from High School in Bellevue and we have two sons that have graduated and benefitted from the education they received from the Bellevue Public School District. In addition to currently serving on the School Board, I am also on the Board of Directors of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District and I have been the president of the Bellevue Community Foundation for the past three years. I also serve as a liaison to the Light Up Bellevue Committee and have served as a volunteer coach for many different sports and organizations over the past few decades. I graduated from Bellevue University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management. Trish and I attend Thanksgiving Lutheran Church in Bellevue.

2. What are the top two challenges or opportunities Bellevue Public School should address over the next four years? The COVID-19 Pandemic has had an impact on school districts and learning throughout the country and unfortunately Bellevue is no exception. As we move forward it is important that the members of the Bellevue School Board work with the teachers and administrators to ensure that we are meeting the academic, social and emotional needs of all students and team members along with other challenges this pandemic has created. Retaining our great teachers and recruiting the next generation of talented educators is essential.

The Bellevue School District has many opportunities ahead including the plan to continue to expand the curriculum and programs at the Frank Kumor Career Center so all students will have the opportunity to succeed in real life, after graduation, whether their future plans involve college or not. Mr. Kumor understood that college wasn’t for everyone and we are excited to see this program continue to grow in his honor.

3. Why should voters elect you to the Bellevue Board of Education? In the six plus years I have served on the Bellevue School Board, I feel that I have brought a positive and common-sense approach to the school district. In a time where there are strong opinions and emotions on all sides on a variety of issues, I know it is important to not get caught up in the emotions of the moments and help make sound decisions that will help the district move forward. I believe strongly in the work that Dr. Rippe and Team BPS have done to get the district back on the right track before COVID-19 That positive and transparent leadership has continued during the unique and ever-changing times that COVID-19 created. I firmly believe that it is the teachers and support staff that make up a quality school district and I will continue to be a strong supporter of these talented men and women.

Maureen McNamara

Years as BPS resident: 60

Age: 60

Occupation / Employer: Retired, employed at Erwin’s Jewelers of Bellevue

Elected offices held:

Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education Vice President

Metro Area Board of Education Vice President

Bellevue Public Schools Foundation Vice President

Bellevue Woman’s Club Vice President

1. Tell us something about yourself (example: family, church, organizations, volunteering, military service, etc).

Husband Tim

Daughter Molly

Member and coach at LifeSpring Church of Bellevue

Community volunteer

TeamMates mentor

Hobbies include playing the piano, gardening, swimming, reading and community service.

2. What are the top two challenges or opportunities Bellevue Public School should address over the next four years?

First, the district is charged to remediate the social, emotional and educational needs of students due to the recent challenges imposed upon the school environment. This will require a thorough study of data, anecdotal information, additional resources, programs and staff support.

In order to maximize the opportunities for students and staff, state and federal financial support is necessitated, thus my second point. Local property taxes have been sufficient to support public schools, however, state aid has not been sufficient to support the needs of the whole child or additional mandates.

While these are all challenges facing the Bellevue Public Schools, I see these as opportunities to successfully lead our district into the future.

3. Why should voters elect you to the Bellevue Board of Education?

My goal is to support the mission, vision and strategic plan of the Bellevue Public Schools. It is vital that we keep in sight fiscal responsibility and sustainability, ensure that policies align with the functions of the school district, and expect high caliber opportunities and learning experiences for all.

I have been an educator in the Bellevue Public Schools for 35 years, serving as a teacher, principal and director. The students, families and staff of BPS have been my utmost concern during and after my tenure. Problem solving, advocacy, policy, student success and relationship-building are my passions and priorities.

James Moudry

Years as BPS resident: 32

Age: 71

Occupation / Employer: Project Manager and Process Improvement Specialist / Software Engineering Services Corporation in Bellevue

Elected offices held: Bellevue City Council (Dec 2014-Dec 2028)

1. Tell us something about yourself (example: family, church, organizations, volunteering, military service, etc).

Christian, Constitutional Conservative.

Grew up on a farm in MN. My father passed away when I was 13 years old, leaving my older brother and I to run the farm. I quickly learned the values of prayer, faith, hard work, responsibility, accountability, planning, and budgeting. Values that have served me well throughout my life.

Bellevue resident for over 32 years.

B.S. Aeronautical Engineering – U.S. Air Force Academy.

M.S. Aeronautics and Astronautics – Purdue University.

Retired A.F. B-52 Aircraft Commander and Weapon Systems Acquisition Professional.

Former Adjunct Professor – U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology.

Former Bellevue City Councilman (2014-2018).

Active in Church leadership positions for 40 years. I am currently the Adult Sunday School Teacher.

Married to my wife, Betty, for 49 years, with 3 grown children who all graduated from Bellevue schools.

7 grandchildren, 2 who attended Bellevue schools.

Member of Sarpy County and State Republican Party Central Committees for the last 13 years.

Consider the oath I took to support and defend the Constitution of the United States to be a life-long sacred obligation.

2. What are the top two challenges or opportunities Bellevue Public Schools should address over the next four years?

We must remove the distractions of political agendas from our schools and return to the business of educating our children. For the 2020-2021 school year, Bellevue Public Schools ranked 129th out of 210 school districts in the State based on the standardized testing scores. We have to set high expectations and put the emphasis back on reading, writing, English, math, science, history, civics, and teach our children sound moral values and character.

We must stand against the ongoing anti-American and anti-Christian bias infiltrating our school system. We must teach our children history without bias and engender respect for the United States Constitution, which upholds our values and freedoms. We need to teach our children that they are sons and daughters of God with a divine heritage and unlimited worth. We need to teach them to love one another and not divide them and cause hate amongst them. Let’s give our children the education they deserve and that you demand.

3. Why should voters elect you to the Bellevue Board of Education?

I owe no allegiances to the teachers’ union or any other group, so I am unencumbered in representing the parents and residents of Bellevue on the Board of Education. My only interest is to ensure transparency of what our children are being taught and that they receive the best possible education from our valuable tax dollars.

