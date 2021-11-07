Bellevue University athletics recap

Volleyball

As announced on Nov. 1, for the fourth time this season and the 23rd time in her career, junior setter Olivia Galas has been named the North Star Athletic Association's Setter of the Week for her performances in guiding the Bruins to three home sweeps.

Galas led BU to 3-0 wins over Doane, Mayville State, and Presentation last week. She averaged 13.11 assists and 3.22 digs per set in the three victories. She also finished the week with 12 kills and three blocks.

In the win over MSU, Galas produced 46 assists, 12 digs, and five kills. She had 37 assists and 10 digs against Presentation for her ninth double-double of the season. In the victory over the Saints, Galas hit .455 with five kills on 11 errorless swings.

Galas currently leads the conference and ranks fifth nationally with 11.54 assists per set.

Women's soccer

The Bellevue women's soccer team lost a close 1-0 game in double overtime against St. Ambrose on Oct. 30.

Bellevue managed just three shots on the game but did well to limit the chances for St. Ambrose, who came in having won lost just once since mid-September.