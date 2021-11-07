Bellevue University athletics recap

Men's soccer
Bellevue University has been named one of 10 host institutions for the 2021 NAIA Men's Soccer National Tournament Opening Round, as announced by the NAIA on Nov. 4.
Bellevue will host the NAIA Opening Round -- Bellevue bracket at Creighton University's Morrison Stadium. Game times are tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 with the final set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 20.
The opening round will be played from Nov. 18-20 at 10 sites nationwide.
Four teams will be assigned to each site with first round action taking place on Thursday, Nov. 18, while Nov. 19 will serve as an off day. Nov. 20 will match up Thursday's winners for the right to advance to the NAIA National Tournament Final Site at the Jack Allen Soccer Complex in Decatur, Alabama.
So far on the season, Bellevue has posted a 12-2-2 overall record and is ranked No. 9 in the Coaches' Poll and No. 11 in the latest MRPI (Modified Ratings Percentage Index.)
The Bruins are the No. 1 seed in next week's Continental Athletic Conference (CAC/Independents) Tournament which will be played at Georgia Gwinnett College's Grizzly Soccer Complex in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
There, BU faces No. 4 seed Viterbo on Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. The winner meets the victor of second-seeded Georgia Gwinnett and No. 3-seed Florida National on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.
Baseball
The Bellevue University baseball team is ranked No. 24 in the Preseason NAIA Coaches' Poll, as announced by the NAIA on Nov. 3.
Bellevue picked up 129 points in the poll and will be ranked No. 24 when the season opens in late January. The Bruins are sandwiched between No. 23 Benedictine-Mesa and No. 25 Point Park.
The Bruins were the lone North Star program to gain consideration in the national poll and one of three programs from Nebraska featured in the poll. Concordia is ranked No. 18 and Doane is receiving votes.
Bellevue finished the year at 41-18, won the NSAA Regular-Season title, and reached the NAIA National Tournament for the 23rd time in program history. It was their eighth 40-win campaign in the last nine full seasons of competition.
Women's basketball
The Bellevue Bruins lost to ninth ranked Concordia University 77-71 on Nov. 1.
Bellevue slips to 1-1 on the season while Concordia, playing their season-opener, begins the season 1-0.
For Bellevue, Elexis Martinez scored 16 and pulled down 12 boards for a double-double while Faith Ross scored 15, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists. Asha Scott chipped in 11 points and six rebounds off the bench and Taeha Pankey scored 10 points, grabbed three rebounds, and added a trio of assists.
Volleyball
As announced on Nov. 1, for the fourth time this season and the 23rd time in her career, junior setter Olivia Galas has been named the North Star Athletic Association's Setter of the Week for her performances in guiding the Bruins to three home sweeps.
Galas led BU to 3-0 wins over Doane, Mayville State, and Presentation last week. She averaged 13.11 assists and 3.22 digs per set in the three victories. She also finished the week with 12 kills and three blocks.
In the win over MSU, Galas produced 46 assists, 12 digs, and five kills. She had 37 assists and 10 digs against Presentation for her ninth double-double of the season. In the victory over the Saints, Galas hit .455 with five kills on 11 errorless swings.
Galas currently leads the conference and ranks fifth nationally with 11.54 assists per set.
Women's soccer
The Bellevue women's soccer team lost a close 1-0 game in double overtime against St. Ambrose on Oct. 30.
Bellevue managed just three shots on the game but did well to limit the chances for St. Ambrose, who came in having won lost just once since mid-September.
The Bruin defense limited the Bees to just four shots on goal and Sabrina Staufenbiel tallied three saves in net.
Chances were limited throughout will Bellevue's best opportunity coming via a PK in the first overtime period.
Morgan Wahlen scored the winner on a PK in the 103rd minute.
Britney Nolte and Bruna Bielski combined for three shots on goal, the latter two of which were stopped by Molly McLaughlin and the other by Rachel Willette for the Bees.
Bellevue was set to conclude the regular season over the weekend when they hosted Waldorf University (4-10-0) on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. at Papillion Landing. Senior Day ceremonies will take place following the game.