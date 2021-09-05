Bellevue West football shuts out cross town rival Bellevue East

The Bellevue West High School student section, "The Flock Squad," had plenty to cheer about on Sept. 3 as Thunderbirds won 59-0 against Bellevue East High School.
The Bellevue East High School cheered on their football team the entire game on Sept. 3, despite the contest being one-sided the entire night.
Bellevue West Cornerback, Will Kieser attempts to intercept a Bellevue East pass on Sept. 3.
Bellevue East Quarterback Mikey Gow looks for an open receiver on against a staunchly Bellevue West defense on Sept. 3.
LJ Richardson, running back for Bellevue West, pushes through the Bellevue East defense for another touchdown on Sept. 3. Richardson had four rushing touchdown in the first half of the game.
The Bellevue East offense could not score once against a dominant Bellevue West defense on Sept. 3.
Gio Contreras, running back for Bellevue West, stiff arms a Bellevue East defender on Sept. 3.
LJ Richardson, running back for Bellevue West, glides into the end zone for another touchdown on Sept. 3. Richardson had four rushing touchdown in the first half of the game.
Gavin Zurcher, running back for Bellevue East, takes a handoff to try to get some offense going on Sept. 3.
Adin Carrera returns a kick for Bellevue East on Sept. 3 for the annual Battle of Bellevue game.
In yet another dominating performance, the Bellevue West High School football team won the battle of Bellevue 59-0 against Bellevue East High School.
The game initially looked to be different than the last 10 years after a interception thrown by Bellevue West on the first drive.
Afterwards, the game was completely one-sided and the number one team in Class A football showed why it deserves that ranking.
LJ Richardson, running back for Bellevue West, had another showcase of his innate speed by running 227 yards on nine carries while scoring four touchdowns in the first half.
Bellevue West quarterback Luke Johannsen threw for 61 yards and two touchdown to complement the running game.
Although Bellevue West dominated all facets of the game on Sept. 3, the Bellevue East student section stood tall and the Chieftain football team never gave up on themselves in regards to effort.
Bellevue East is 0-2 on the year and will look to get their first mark in the win column on Sept. 10 against Omaha South.
The Thunderbirds move to 2-0 on the year, having outscored their opponents 117-14. Bellevue West looks to take on stiffer competition next week as they take on the third rank team in Class A, Creighton Prep at home.
