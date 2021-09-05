Bellevue West football shuts out cross town rival Bellevue East

In yet another dominating performance, the Bellevue West High School football team won the battle of Bellevue 59-0 against Bellevue East High School.

The game initially looked to be different than the last 10 years after a interception thrown by Bellevue West on the first drive.

Afterwards, the game was completely one-sided and the number one team in Class A football showed why it deserves that ranking.

LJ Richardson, running back for Bellevue West, had another showcase of his innate speed by running 227 yards on nine carries while scoring four touchdowns in the first half.

Bellevue West quarterback Luke Johannsen threw for 61 yards and two touchdown to complement the running game.

Although Bellevue West dominated all facets of the game on Sept. 3, the Bellevue East student section stood tall and the Chieftain football team never gave up on themselves in regards to effort.

Bellevue East is 0-2 on the year and will look to get their first mark in the win column on Sept. 10 against Omaha South.

The Thunderbirds move to 2-0 on the year, having outscored their opponents 117-14. Bellevue West looks to take on stiffer competition next week as they take on the third rank team in Class A, Creighton Prep at home.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.