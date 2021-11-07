Bellevue West football wins easily against Grand Island in second round playoff matchup

West's Hunter Brown would nail a field goal to close out the first half and increase the lead to 38-7.

The often less talked about Bellevue West defense snagged another interception this time courtesy of cornerback Will Kieser.

Richardson would then add yet another rushing touchdown with less than nine minutes left in the third, to put the lead at 45-7.

Bellevue West's Arden Jenkins would then provide a sack lunch to Grand Island after breaking past the Islander's O-line in the third.

Richardson would not be content with a rushing touchdown as he threw a passing touchdown to Barnett to increase the lead to 52-7.

Grand Island would score some in garbage time but the game was already over at this point.

"We got a really good group of talented people. We just ask that they put it all together. I just wish we could string 48 minutes together," West Coach Michael Huffman said.

He said there are some things that need to be cleaned up but feels his team has improved in reducing the amount of penalties they get called on.

Huffman said the team made great adjustments after Grand Island scored in the first quarter.