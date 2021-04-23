BILBO
Hi I'm Bilbo. Looking for a fun loving, energetic canine companion that loves to just goof around? Well I'm the... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
CLEAR LAKE — Greg Nicholas laughs at the image he suspects most people have of a hemp farmer. He doesn’t wear tie-died shirts or headbands. He…
- Updated
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
The Council Bluffs Boys & Girls Club was “Owen Strong” Saturday morning as friends and family members gathered to raise money for a new ho…
- Updated
As of 6 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement were actively searching for suspects involved in a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman at We…
- Updated
Police are responding to reports of a shooting at Westroads Mall. At least one victim was reported.
- Updated
A 17-year-old Rockwell City girl has died after she was found unconscious at a hog-site building on Monday night.
- Updated
Law enforcement is at Westroads Mall for a reported shooting.
- Updated
KFAB host Chris Baker was fired Wednesday after posting an offensive tweet about the Derek Chauvin verdict.
- Updated
CareerEdVantage Southwest Iowa of Council Bluffs, part of Avenue Scholars Iowa, and Owen Industries of Carter Lake have been awarded state gra…
A Council Bluffs electrical contractor is believed to be the first in Iowa and Nebraska to install Tesla solar roofs at the homes of customers…