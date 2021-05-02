Billie
Billie was rescued from an abusive farmer, who was witnessed kicking her like a foot ball. She is a sweet... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
CLIVE — A Council Bluffs man has an eye toward paying off student loans, buying a home and investing after he won a $300,000 lottery prize.
Everyone -- people and pets -- got out safely when a fire was reported at Copper Creek Apartments Monday.
- Updated
Work is set to begin on refurbishing one of the Lake Manawa Power Center entrances.
Everyone — people and pets — got out safely when a fire was reported at Copper Creek Apartments Monday.
The 712 Initiative, a local community development nonprofit, announced the departure of two staff members. The organization is now hiring to f…
- Updated
The Lewis Central Titans boys and girls track teams claimed Council Bluffs city championships title after a handful of success in relays, fiel…
The Council Bluffs Fire Department believes a fire that displaced residents and caused severe damage to Copper Creek Apartments to be the impr…
- Updated
Husker tight end Thomas Fidone, a touted freshman from Council Bluffs, suffered a knee injury last week that will require surgery, but Scott Frost hopes he may still be able to play at some point this season.
- Updated
CLIMBING HILL, Iowa -- An 8-year-old child died Tuesday as a result of a farming accident in Woodbury County.
Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel has announced the initial lineup for the Stir Cove Concert Series, which returns in June.