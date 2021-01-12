Births and Baby Names

Remember last January, when the Girl Scouts announced that 2020 would be the last year for Thanks-A-Lot cookies? In hindsight, that seems like a sign that the year was going to be about big change. Now, the Girl Scouts have announced the new cookie: Toast Yay!, a French-toast inspired cookie dipped in icing. The new cookie and old favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites are on sale ...