Births and Baby Names
Births and Baby Names

Jessica Contreras and Juan Pruitt Avalos of Omaha are the parents of a girl named Jimena Contreras, born Dec. 20, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Alysha Merksick and Daniel Hiers of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Benzlee Nicole Hiers, born Dec. 20, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Hallie and Mart Pruett of Pisgah are the parents of a boy named Mart James Pruett, born Dec. 21, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Emily Schwarz and Lyndon Byers of Council Bluffs are the parents of a boy named Winston Guy Byers, born Dec. 23, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Alexis Davis of Council Bluffs is the parent of a girl named Aurora Allison Davis, born Dec. 27, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Chiedza Taruvinga and Ehouede Dolekonon of Omaha are the parents of a boy named Ushe Sena Charles Delokonon, born Dec. 27, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Briana Oberhelman and Chase Green of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Ainsleigh Ann Green, born Dec. 29, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Katelan Jacobs and Mark Dupre of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Melody Kay Dupre, born Dec. 30, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Kristin and Nicholas McCoid of Council Bluffs are the parents of a boy named Luka Adam McCoid, born Dec. 30, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Jessica and Eric Olson of Council Bluffs are the parents of a boy named Easton Levi Olson, born Dec. 31, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Maria and Chris Brown of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Pearl AubryAnna Brown, born Jan. 4 at CHI Health Mercy Hospital.

Alexis Wall and Dylan Owen of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Bella Rose Owen, born Jan. 5 at CHI Health Mercy Hospital.

Dakota Peterson of Council Bluffs is the parents of a girl named Willow May Peterson, born Jan. 7 at CHI Health Mercy Hospital.

